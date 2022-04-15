Datto (NYSE:MSP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE:MSP opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,895.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,252 shares of company stock worth $12,643,235. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Datto by 37.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Datto by 21.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Datto by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

