Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $0.20

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $95.06 million and $474,542.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.51 or 0.07484503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.51 or 1.00145031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 480,598,219 coins and its circulating supply is 476,767,014 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars.

