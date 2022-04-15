Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Decisionpoint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Decisionpoint Systems ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.