DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

DeHive (DHV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $140,691.08 and $50,267.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.44 or 0.07476840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,396.53 or 0.99766885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041449 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.