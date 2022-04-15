DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.04 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UFP Industries by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

