DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 225,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

