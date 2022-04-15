Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Down 8.9%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($173.91) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($164.13) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($189.13) to €171.00 ($185.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

