Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 29,128,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,990,301. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

