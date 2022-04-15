Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

