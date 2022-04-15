Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.