Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.