Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLN. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 3,500 ($45.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.75) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,513.89 ($45.79).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,254 ($42.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,144.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,321.39. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,797 ($36.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.27), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,219.70).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

