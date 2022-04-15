Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $175.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.94.

NYSE:ETN opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.99. Eaton has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

