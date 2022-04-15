DEXTools (DEXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.21 Million

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and $179,581.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,176,696 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

