DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $336,261.97 and approximately $280.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07492900 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.89 or 1.00093796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00041189 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.