Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.95

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.95 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.70). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.70), with a volume of 1,605 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 332.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

In other news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi acquired 4,602 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($19,669.74).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

