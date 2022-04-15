Diamond (DMD) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $9,455.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001631 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047096 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,677,528 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

