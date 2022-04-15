Diane Adams Sells 1,241 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $17,113.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXM opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

