DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 478,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,657. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

