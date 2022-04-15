Digital Fitness Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $101,676.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,112,877 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

