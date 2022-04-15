Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Docebo stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 2.27. Docebo has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $92.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $12,884,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

