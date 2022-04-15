Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $248.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,594. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

