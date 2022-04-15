Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 3,292,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,137. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

