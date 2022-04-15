Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Up 85.4% in March

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,815. The company has a market cap of $960.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

