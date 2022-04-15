DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 246,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

