Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

