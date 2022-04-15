Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Driven Brands posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $12,518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Driven Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 407,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 666.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

