DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 8.10%.
About DSV A/S (Get Rating)
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSV A/S (DSDVY)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.