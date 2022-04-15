Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Shares of KLAC opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

