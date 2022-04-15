Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

