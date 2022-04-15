Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 12,746 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

NYSE FND opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

