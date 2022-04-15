Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 3,799 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

AMGN opened at $254.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

