Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 5,516 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $284.63 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

