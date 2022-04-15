Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

NYSE:TSN opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

