Duality Advisers LP Buys 12,241 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 400.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,810 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,794,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

ESTC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

