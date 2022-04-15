Duality Advisers LP Buys 12,241 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) by 400.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,810 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,794,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

ESTC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.