Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,546,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 249,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

