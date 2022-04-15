Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Safehold were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $194,250,515. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAFE stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of -0.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

