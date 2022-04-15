Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,999,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 574,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,775,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 958,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

STNE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.