Duality Advisers LP Has $2.12 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $414.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.27. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

