Duality Advisers LP Has $774,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Shake Shack Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.