Duality Advisers LP Has $902,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $188.02 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.70 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.55.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

