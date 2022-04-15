Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.45 Million in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

