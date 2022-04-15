Duality Advisers LP Invests $696,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.