Duality Advisers LP Invests $720,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Maximus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maximus (MMS)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.