Duality Advisers LP Invests $720,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Maximus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.