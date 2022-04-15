Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,829 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Toro by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Toro by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

