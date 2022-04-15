Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

