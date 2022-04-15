Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

