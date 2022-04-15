Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Viasat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $215,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

