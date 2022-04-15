Duality Advisers LP Purchases 341 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $96.33.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

