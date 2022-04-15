Duality Advisers LP Purchases 6,376 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 280,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,010 shares during the period.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

